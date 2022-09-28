Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

1/6 Thaler 1846 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1846 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1846 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 5,32 - 5,35 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period William II
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1846
  • Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1846 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 962 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 290. Bidding took place October 8, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (2)
  • WAG (2)
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1846 at auction Künker - September 28, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
134 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1846 at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
Seller WAG
Date October 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
340 $
Price in auction currency 290 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1846 at auction WAG - December 4, 2016
Seller WAG
Date December 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1846 at auction Künker - September 27, 2011
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
