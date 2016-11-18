Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
1/6 Thaler 1845 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 5,32 - 5,35 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period William II
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1845
- Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1845 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2576 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.
Сondition
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
