Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

1/6 Thaler 1845 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1845 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1845 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 5,32 - 5,35 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period William II
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1845
  • Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1845 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2576 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • WAG (2)
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1845 at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1845 at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
Seller WAG
Date October 8, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
493 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1845 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2016
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1845 at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1845 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

