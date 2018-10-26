Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
1/6 Thaler 1844 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 5,32 - 5,35 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period William II
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1844
- Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1844 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 881 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 36. Bidding took place February 8, 2017.
