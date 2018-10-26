1/6 Thaler 1844 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1844 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 881 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 36. Bidding took place February 8, 2017.

Сondition AU (1) VF (3)