Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

1/6 Thaler 1844 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1844 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1844 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 5,32 - 5,35 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period William II
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1844
  • Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1844 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 881 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 36. Bidding took place February 8, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Höhn (3)
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1844 at auction Emporium Hamburg - October 26, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1844 at auction Höhn - February 9, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date February 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 36 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1844 at auction Höhn - October 27, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date October 27, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1844 at auction Höhn - June 4, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date June 4, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

