Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

1/6 Thaler 1842 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1842 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1842 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 5,32 - 5,35 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period William II
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1842 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 960 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place October 8, 2017.

Сondition
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1842 at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
161 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1842 at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1842 at auction Frühwald - July 4, 2021
Seller Frühwald
Date July 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1842 at auction Frühwald - July 4, 2021
Seller Frühwald
Date July 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1842 at auction Künker - May 6, 2021
Seller Künker
Date May 6, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1842 at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1842 at auction WAG - March 14, 2021
Seller WAG
Date March 14, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1842 at auction Möller - November 16, 2020
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1842 at auction WAG - May 10, 2020
Seller WAG
Date May 10, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1842 at auction Möller - November 14, 2019
Seller Möller
Date November 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1842 at auction WAG - November 4, 2018
Seller WAG
Date November 4, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1842 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1842 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1842 at auction WAG - February 11, 2018
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1842 at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
Seller WAG
Date October 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1842 at auction WAG - January 24, 2016
Seller WAG
Date January 24, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1842 at auction Westfälische - November 25, 2015
Seller Westfälische
Date November 25, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1842 at auction WAG - February 8, 2015
Seller WAG
Date February 8, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1842 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1842 at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 5, 2013
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 5, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1842 at auction Künker - February 9, 2012
Seller Künker
Date February 9, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price

