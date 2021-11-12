1/6 Thaler 1842 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1842 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 960 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place October 8, 2017.

