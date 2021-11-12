Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
1/6 Thaler 1842 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 5,32 - 5,35 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period William II
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1842
- Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1842 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 960 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place October 8, 2017.
Сondition
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Frühwald (2)
- Grün (2)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (3)
- Möller (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- WAG (8)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date November 25, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
