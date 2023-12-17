Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

1/6 Thaler 1841 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1841 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1841 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 5,32 - 5,35 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period William II
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1841 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1018 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place January 12, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • WAG (1)
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1841 at auction Auctiones - December 17, 2023
Seller Auctiones
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 40 CHF
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1841 at auction WAG - January 12, 2020
Seller WAG
Date January 12, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
111 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1841 at auction Russiancoin - December 20, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 20, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search