Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
1/6 Thaler 1840 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 5,32 - 5,35 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period William II
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1840
- Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1840 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 363 sold at the Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik auction for PLN 190. Bidding took place November 25, 2022.
