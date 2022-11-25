Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

1/6 Thaler 1840 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1840 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1840 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II

Photo by: COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 5,32 - 5,35 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period William II
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1840 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 363 sold at the Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik auction for PLN 190. Bidding took place November 25, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Numedux (1)
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1840 at auction Numedux - November 25, 2022
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1840 at auction Numedux - November 25, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 190 PLN
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1840 at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2021
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1840 at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date May 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

Category
Year
Search