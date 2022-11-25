1/6 Thaler 1840 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1840 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 363 sold at the Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik auction for PLN 190. Bidding took place November 25, 2022.

Сondition XF (2)