Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
1/6 Thaler 1839 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 5,32 - 5,35 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period William II
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1839
- Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1839 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3239 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place September 26, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (2)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (2)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
91 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller Westfälische
Date February 24, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search