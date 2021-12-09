Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

1/6 Thaler 1839 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1839 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1839 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 5,32 - 5,35 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period William II
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1839 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3239 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place September 26, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (2)
  • Westfälische (1)
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1839 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
91 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1839 at auction Künker - May 9, 2019
Seller Künker
Date May 9, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
73 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1839 at auction Westfälische - February 24, 2015
Seller Westfälische
Date February 24, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1839 at auction WAG - September 7, 2014
Seller WAG
Date September 7, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1839 at auction WAG - August 10, 2014
Seller WAG
Date August 10, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1839 at auction Künker - September 27, 2011
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

