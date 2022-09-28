Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
1/6 Thaler 1838 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 5,32 - 5,35 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period William II
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1838
- Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1838 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 959 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place October 8, 2017.
Сondition
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller Möller
Date November 17, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 14, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Felzmann
Date November 5, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
