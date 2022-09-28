Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

1/6 Thaler 1838 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1838 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1838 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 5,32 - 5,35 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period William II
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1838
  • Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1838 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 959 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place October 8, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • WAG (3)
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1838 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1838 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 100 CZK
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1838 at auction Künker - September 28, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1838 at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1838 at auction Frühwald - July 4, 2021
Seller Frühwald
Date July 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1838 at auction WAG - March 14, 2021
Seller WAG
Date March 14, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1838 at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
Seller WAG
Date October 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1838 at auction Möller - November 17, 2016
Seller Möller
Date November 17, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1838 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - January 14, 2016
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 14, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1838 at auction Felzmann - November 5, 2014
Seller Felzmann
Date November 5, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1838 at auction WAG - October 13, 2013
Seller WAG
Date October 13, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1838 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

