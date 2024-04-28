1/6 Thaler 1837 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1837 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 864 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (3) VF (1)