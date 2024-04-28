Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
1/6 Thaler 1837 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 5,32 - 5,35 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period William II
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1837
- Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1837 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 864 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
