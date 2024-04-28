Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

1/6 Thaler 1837 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1837 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1837 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 5,32 - 5,35 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period William II
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1837
  • Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1837 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 864 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • WAG (2)
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1837 at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1837 at auction WAG - January 12, 2020
Seller WAG
Date January 12, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
67 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1837 at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
Seller WAG
Date October 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1837 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1837 at auction Künker - September 28, 2004
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2004
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1837 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hesse-Cassel Coin catalog of William II Coins of Hesse-Cassel in 1837 All Hesse-Cassel coins Hesse-Cassel silver coins Hesse-Cassel coins 1/6 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search