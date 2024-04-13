1/6 Thaler 1836 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1836 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2573 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 185. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition AU (1) VF (1) No grade (1)