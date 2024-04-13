Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

1/6 Thaler 1836 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1836 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1836 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II

Photo by: Bühnemann Nachfolger

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 5,32 - 5,35 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period William II
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1836 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2573 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 185. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1836 at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 46 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1836 at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 1200 RUB
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1836 at auction HERVERA - October 26, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date October 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

