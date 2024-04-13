Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
1/6 Thaler 1836 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 5,32 - 5,35 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period William II
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1836
- Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1836 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2573 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 185. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.
Сondition
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 1200 RUB
