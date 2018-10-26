1/6 Thaler 1835 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1835 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61288 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 408. Bidding took place September 6, 2023.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (7) XF (4) F (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) Service NGC (1)