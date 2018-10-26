Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

1/6 Thaler 1835 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1835 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1835 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 5,32 - 5,35 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period William II
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1835
  • Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1835 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61288 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 408. Bidding took place September 6, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • WAG (5)
  • Westfälische (1)
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1835 at auction WAG - May 16, 2021
Seller WAG
Date May 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
115 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1835 at auction WAG - January 12, 2020
Seller WAG
Date January 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1835 at auction Emporium Hamburg - October 26, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1835 at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
Seller WAG
Date October 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1835 at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
Seller WAG
Date October 8, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1835 at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1835 at auction WAG - October 11, 2015
Seller WAG
Date October 11, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1835 at auction Westfälische - April 30, 2014
Seller Westfälische
Date April 30, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1835 at auction Teutoburger - September 8, 2012
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1835 at auction Künker - June 19, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1835 at auction Teutoburger - June 2, 2012
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1835 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1835 at auction Heritage - April 5, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date April 5, 2011
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

