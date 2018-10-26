Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
1/6 Thaler 1835 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 5,32 - 5,35 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period William II
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1835
- Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1835 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61288 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 408. Bidding took place September 6, 2023.
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
