Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

1/6 Thaler 1833 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1833 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1833 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 5,32 - 5,35 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period William II
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1833
  • Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1833 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3144 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place June 18, 2012.

Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1833 at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1833 at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 1600 RUB
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1833 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1833 at auction WAG - May 16, 2021
Seller WAG
Date May 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1833 at auction HIRSCH - June 19, 2020
Seller HIRSCH
Date June 19, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1833 at auction WAG - January 12, 2020
Seller WAG
Date January 12, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1833 at auction HIRSCH - September 27, 2019
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 27, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1833 at auction HIRSCH - February 14, 2019
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 14, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1833 at auction Möller - November 2, 2018
Seller Möller
Date November 2, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1833 at auction Möller - November 5, 2017
Seller Möller
Date November 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1833 at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
Seller WAG
Date October 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1833 at auction Höhn - June 4, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date June 4, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1833 at auction Künker - April 7, 2016
Seller Künker
Date April 7, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1833 at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1833 at auction Künker - June 24, 2015
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1833 at auction WAG - February 2, 2014
Seller WAG
Date February 2, 2014
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1833 at auction WAG - July 7, 2013
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1833 at auction Künker - June 19, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1833 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1833 at auction Künker - September 28, 2009
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1833 at auction UBS - September 9, 2008
Seller UBS
Date September 9, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1833 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

