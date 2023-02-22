Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
1/6 Thaler 1833 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 5,32 - 5,35 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period William II
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1833
- Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1833 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3144 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place June 18, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- HIRSCH (3)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (7)
- Möller (2)
- Russiancoin (1)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (5)
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 1600 RUB
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Möller
Date November 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date February 2, 2014
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1833 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
