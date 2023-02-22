1/6 Thaler 1833 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1833 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3144 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place June 18, 2012.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (11) XF (6) VF (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) Service PCGS (1)