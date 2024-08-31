Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
1/3 Thaler 1829 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 8,5 g
- Pure silver (0,1708 oz) 5,3125 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period William II
- Denomination 1/3 Thaler
- Year 1829
- Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
