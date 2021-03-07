1/3 Thaler 1828 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 1/3 Thaler 1828 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 878 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 165. Bidding took place March 14, 2021.

Сondition AU (3) XF (1) VF (3)