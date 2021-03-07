Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

1/3 Thaler 1828 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Obverse 1/3 Thaler 1828 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II Reverse 1/3 Thaler 1828 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II

Photo by: GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 8,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,1708 oz) 5,3125 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period William II
  • Denomination 1/3 Thaler
  • Year 1828
  • Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 1/3 Thaler 1828 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 878 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 165. Bidding took place March 14, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • WAG (1)
Hesse-Cassel 1/3 Thaler 1828 at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - April 22, 2022
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date April 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 1/3 Thaler 1828 at auction WAG - March 14, 2021
Seller WAG
Date March 14, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
197 $
Price in auction currency 165 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 1/3 Thaler 1828 at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 1/3 Thaler 1828 at auction HIRSCH - September 25, 2020
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 25, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 1/3 Thaler 1828 at auction Grün - May 14, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 1/3 Thaler 1828 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - January 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 1/3 Thaler 1828 at auction Künker - June 17, 2001
Seller Künker
Date June 17, 2001
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/3 Thaler 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hesse-Cassel Coin catalog of William II Coins of Hesse-Cassel in 1828 All Hesse-Cassel coins Hesse-Cassel silver coins Hesse-Cassel coins 1/3 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search