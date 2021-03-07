Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
1/3 Thaler 1828 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 8,5 g
- Pure silver (0,1708 oz) 5,3125 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period William II
- Denomination 1/3 Thaler
- Year 1828
- Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 1/3 Thaler 1828 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 878 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 165. Bidding took place March 14, 2021.
Сondition
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 25, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/3 Thaler 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
