Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

1/3 Thaler 1827 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Obverse 1/3 Thaler 1827 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II Reverse 1/3 Thaler 1827 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 8,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,1708 oz) 5,3125 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period William II
  • Denomination 1/3 Thaler
  • Year 1827
  • Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 1/3 Thaler 1827 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4114 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Hesse-Cassel 1/3 Thaler 1827 at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 41 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 1/3 Thaler 1827 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 19, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 1/3 Thaler 1827 at auction WAG - April 10, 2022
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
158 $
Price in auction currency 145 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 1/3 Thaler 1827 at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Cassel 1/3 Thaler 1827 at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Cassel 1/3 Thaler 1827 at auction Künker - March 1, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 1, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Cassel 1/3 Thaler 1827 at auction WAG - September 3, 2017
Seller WAG
Date September 3, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Cassel 1/3 Thaler 1827 at auction Künker - July 5, 2017
Seller Künker
Date July 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Cassel 1/3 Thaler 1827 at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Cassel 1/3 Thaler 1827 at auction WAG - July 12, 2015
Seller WAG
Date July 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Cassel 1/3 Thaler 1827 at auction WAG - February 8, 2015
Seller WAG
Date February 8, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Cassel 1/3 Thaler 1827 at auction Möller - December 12, 2014
Seller Möller
Date December 12, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Cassel 1/3 Thaler 1827 at auction Heritage - November 13, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date November 13, 2014
Condition VF30 ANACS
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Cassel 1/3 Thaler 1827 at auction Künker - July 1, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Cassel 1/3 Thaler 1827 at auction Höhn - April 14, 2012
Seller Höhn
Date April 14, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Cassel 1/3 Thaler 1827 at auction Künker - September 27, 2011
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Cassel 1/3 Thaler 1827 at auction Künker - September 24, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 24, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/3 Thaler 1827 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

