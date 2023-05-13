1/3 Thaler 1827 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 1/3 Thaler 1827 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4114 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

