Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

1/3 Thaler 1826 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Obverse 1/3 Thaler 1826 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II Reverse 1/3 Thaler 1826 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 8,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,1708 oz) 5,3125 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period William II
  • Denomination 1/3 Thaler
  • Year 1826
  • Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 1/3 Thaler 1826 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3232 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place September 26, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Russiancoin (13)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • WAG (1)
Hesse-Cassel 1/3 Thaler 1826 at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 2000 RUB
Hesse-Cassel 1/3 Thaler 1826 at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 1/3 Thaler 1826 at auction Russiancoin - March 7, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 1/3 Thaler 1826 at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 1/3 Thaler 1826 at auction Russiancoin - December 7, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 7, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 1/3 Thaler 1826 at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 3800 RUB
Hesse-Cassel 1/3 Thaler 1826 at auction Künker - September 28, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 1/3 Thaler 1826 at auction Russiancoin - April 28, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 28, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 1/3 Thaler 1826 at auction Russiancoin - September 2, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 2, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 1/3 Thaler 1826 at auction Frühwald - July 4, 2021
Seller Frühwald
Date July 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 1/3 Thaler 1826 at auction Russiancoin - April 8, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 8, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 1/3 Thaler 1826 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 28, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 1/3 Thaler 1826 at auction Russiancoin - August 20, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 20, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 1/3 Thaler 1826 at auction Russiancoin - March 19, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 19, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 1/3 Thaler 1826 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 13, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 1/3 Thaler 1826 at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 1/3 Thaler 1826 at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 1/3 Thaler 1826 at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 1/3 Thaler 1826 at auction Emporium Hamburg - January 13, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date January 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 1/3 Thaler 1826 at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 1/3 Thaler 1826 at auction Heritage - March 26, 2015
Hesse-Cassel 1/3 Thaler 1826 at auction Heritage - March 26, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date March 26, 2015
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/3 Thaler 1826 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hesse-Cassel Coin catalog of William II Coins of Hesse-Cassel in 1826 All Hesse-Cassel coins Hesse-Cassel silver coins Hesse-Cassel coins 1/3 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search