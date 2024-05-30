Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
1/3 Thaler 1826 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 8,5 g
- Pure silver (0,1708 oz) 5,3125 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period William II
- Denomination 1/3 Thaler
- Year 1826
- Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 1/3 Thaler 1826 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3232 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place September 26, 2011.
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 2000 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 3800 RUB
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/3 Thaler 1826 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
