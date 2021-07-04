1/3 Thaler 1825 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 1/3 Thaler 1825 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3093 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 290. Bidding took place April 29, 2014.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (2) VF (6)