Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

1/3 Thaler 1825 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Obverse 1/3 Thaler 1825 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II Reverse 1/3 Thaler 1825 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 8,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,1708 oz) 5,3125 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period William II
  • Denomination 1/3 Thaler
  • Year 1825
  • Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 1/3 Thaler 1825 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3093 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 290. Bidding took place April 29, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Westfälische (1)
Hesse-Cassel 1/3 Thaler 1825 at auction Frühwald - July 4, 2021
Seller Frühwald
Date July 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 1/3 Thaler 1825 at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 46 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 1/3 Thaler 1825 at auction HERVERA - July 13, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date July 13, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Cassel 1/3 Thaler 1825 at auction Soler y Llach - July 12, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Cassel 1/3 Thaler 1825 at auction HERVERA - February 23, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date February 23, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 1/3 Thaler 1825 at auction Soler y Llach - February 22, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 22, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 1/3 Thaler 1825 at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 24, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 24, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 1/3 Thaler 1825 at auction Emporium Hamburg - June 6, 2014
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date June 6, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 1/3 Thaler 1825 at auction Westfälische - April 30, 2014
Seller Westfälische
Date April 30, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Cassel 1/3 Thaler 1825 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/3 Thaler 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

