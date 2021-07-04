Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
1/3 Thaler 1825 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 8,5 g
- Pure silver (0,1708 oz) 5,3125 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period William II
- Denomination 1/3 Thaler
- Year 1825
- Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 1/3 Thaler 1825 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3093 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 290. Bidding took place April 29, 2014.
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Westfälische
Date April 30, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
