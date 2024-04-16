Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
1/3 Thaler 1824 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 8,5 g
- Pure silver (0,1708 oz) 5,3125 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period William II
- Denomination 1/3 Thaler
- Year 1824
- Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 1/3 Thaler 1824 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2900 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 410. Bidding took place April 8, 2024.
Сondition
- All companies
- Russiancoin (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
436 $
Price in auction currency 410 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 4600 RUB
