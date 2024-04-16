1/3 Thaler 1824 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 1/3 Thaler 1824 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2900 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 410. Bidding took place April 8, 2024.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1) No grade (1)