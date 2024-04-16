Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

1/3 Thaler 1824 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Obverse 1/3 Thaler 1824 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II Reverse 1/3 Thaler 1824 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 8,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,1708 oz) 5,3125 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period William II
  • Denomination 1/3 Thaler
  • Year 1824
  • Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 1/3 Thaler 1824 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2900 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 410. Bidding took place April 8, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
Hesse-Cassel 1/3 Thaler 1824 at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
436 $
Price in auction currency 410 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 1/3 Thaler 1824 at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 4600 RUB
Hesse-Cassel 1/3 Thaler 1824 at auction WAG - November 8, 2015
Seller WAG
Date November 8, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Hesse-Cassel 1/3 Thaler 1824 at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/3 Thaler 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hesse-Cassel Coin catalog of William II Coins of Hesse-Cassel in 1824 All Hesse-Cassel coins Hesse-Cassel silver coins Hesse-Cassel coins 1/3 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search