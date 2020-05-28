Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

1/3 Thaler 1823 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Obverse 1/3 Thaler 1823 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II Reverse 1/3 Thaler 1823 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 8,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,1708 oz) 5,3125 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period William II
  • Denomination 1/3 Thaler
  • Year 1823
  • Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 1/3 Thaler 1823 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1404 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 185. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

Hesse-Cassel 1/3 Thaler 1823 at auction Baldwin's - August 6, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date August 6, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 1/3 Thaler 1823 at auction WAG - May 16, 2021
Seller WAG
Date May 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 48 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 1/3 Thaler 1823 at auction Roma Numismatics - May 28, 2020
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date May 28, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
135 $
Price in auction currency 110 GBP
Hesse-Cassel 1/3 Thaler 1823 at auction Roma Numismatics - November 7, 2019
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date November 7, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 1/3 Thaler 1823 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - January 12, 2017
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 12, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 1/3 Thaler 1823 at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 1/3 Thaler 1823 at auction Heritage - September 6, 2012
Hesse-Cassel 1/3 Thaler 1823 at auction Heritage - September 6, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date September 6, 2012
Condition AU50 ANACS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/3 Thaler 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

