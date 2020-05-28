Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
1/3 Thaler 1823 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 8,5 g
- Pure silver (0,1708 oz) 5,3125 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period William II
- Denomination 1/3 Thaler
- Year 1823
- Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 1/3 Thaler 1823 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1404 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 185. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date May 28, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
135 $
Price in auction currency 110 GBP
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 12, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
