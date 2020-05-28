1/3 Thaler 1823 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 1/3 Thaler 1823 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1404 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 185. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (2) VF (1) F (1) Condition (slab) MS61 (3) AU50 (1) Service NGC (3) ANACS (1)