Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

1/3 Thaler 1822 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 8,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,1708 oz) 5,3125 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period William II
  • Denomination 1/3 Thaler
  • Year 1822
  • Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/3 Thaler 1822 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Coin catalog of Hesse-Cassel Coin catalog of William II Coins of Hesse-Cassel in 1822 All Hesse-Cassel coins Hesse-Cassel silver coins Hesse-Cassel coins 1/3 Thaler
Category
Year
Search