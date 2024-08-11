Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

Pattern 3 Kreuzer 1824 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period William II
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1824
  • Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Hanau
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (0)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
