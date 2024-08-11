Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
Pattern 3 Kreuzer 1824 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period William II
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1824
- Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Hanau
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (0)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search