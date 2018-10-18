Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

Pattern 3 Heller 1842 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Obverse Pattern 3 Heller 1842 - Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II Reverse Pattern 3 Heller 1842 - Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,92 - 5,43 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period William II
  • Denomination 3 Heller
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Pattern 3 Heller 1842 . This copper coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6594 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place March 10, 2008.

Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1842 (Pattern) at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
368 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1842 (Pattern) at auction Künker - March 17, 2017
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
807 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1842 (Pattern) at auction Künker - March 10, 2008
Seller Künker
Date March 10, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Heller 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

