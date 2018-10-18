Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
Pattern 3 Heller 1842 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,92 - 5,43 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period William II
- Denomination 3 Heller
- Year 1842
- Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Pattern 3 Heller 1842 . This copper coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6594 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place March 10, 2008.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
368 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
807 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
