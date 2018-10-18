Pattern 3 Heller 1842 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Pattern 3 Heller 1842 . This copper coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6594 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place March 10, 2008.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1) VF (1)