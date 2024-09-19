Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
Pattern 2 Heller 1842 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,63 - 3,94 g
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period William II
- Denomination 2 Heller
- Year 1842
- Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Pattern
