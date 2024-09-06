Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

Pattern 1/2 Kreuzer 1835 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,58 - 3,37 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period William II
  • Denomination 1/2 Kreuzer
  • Year 1835
  • Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (0)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Kreuzer 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hesse-Cassel Coin catalog of William II Coins of Hesse-Cassel in 1835 All Hesse-Cassel coins Hesse-Cassel copper coins Hesse-Cassel coins 1/2 Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
