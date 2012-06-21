Hesse-CasselPeriod:1803-1866 1803-1866
5 Thaler 1823. S.L.V. HESSEN (Hesse-Cassel, William II)
Variety:S.L.V. HESSEN
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- MetalGold (0,900)
- Weight6,66 - 6,68 g
- EdgeReeded
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC518
Description
- CountryHesse-Cassel
- PeriodWilliam II
- Denomination5 Thaler
- Year1823
- RulerWilliam II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- MintKassel
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1823 . S.L.V. HESSEN. This gold coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4959 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
For the sale of 5 Thaler 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
