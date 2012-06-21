flag
Hesse-CasselPeriod:1803-1866 1803-1866

5 Thaler 1823. S.L.V. HESSEN (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Variety:S.L.V. HESSEN

Obverse 5 Thaler 1823 S.L.V. HESSEN - Gold Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William IIReverse 5 Thaler 1823 S.L.V. HESSEN - Gold Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,900)
  • Weight6,66 - 6,68 g
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC518

Description

  • CountryHesse-Cassel
  • PeriodWilliam II
  • Denomination5 Thaler
  • Year1823
  • RulerWilliam II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • MintKassel
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (1)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1823 . S.L.V. HESSEN. This gold coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4959 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition
All companies
Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1823 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
SellerKünker
DateJune 21, 2012
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Thaler 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies546
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Hesse-CasselCoin catalog of William IICoins of Hesse-Cassel in 1823All Hesse-Cassel coinsHesse-Cassel gold coinsHesse-Cassel coins 5 ThalerNumismatic auctions