Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

5 Thaler 1828 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Obverse 5 Thaler 1828 - Gold Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II Reverse 5 Thaler 1828 - Gold Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,66 - 6,68 g
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period William II
  • Denomination 5 Thaler
  • Year 1828
  • Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1828 . This gold coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4961 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 20,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Westfälische (2)
Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1828 at auction Künker - January 31, 2019
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
9183 $
Price in auction currency 8000 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1828 at auction Westfälische - November 24, 2015
Seller Westfälische
Date November 24, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
3725 $
Price in auction currency 3500 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1828 at auction WAG - October 11, 2015
Seller WAG
Date October 11, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1828 at auction Westfälische - February 24, 2015
Seller Westfälische
Date February 24, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1828 at auction SINCONA - May 23, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date May 23, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1828 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Thaler 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

