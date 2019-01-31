Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
5 Thaler 1828 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,66 - 6,68 g
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period William II
- Denomination 5 Thaler
- Year 1828
- Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1828 . This gold coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4961 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 20,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (2)
- SINCONA (1)
- WAG (1)
- Westfälische (2)
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
9183 $
Price in auction currency 8000 EUR
Seller Westfälische
Date November 24, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
3725 $
Price in auction currency 3500 EUR
Seller Westfälische
Date February 24, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
