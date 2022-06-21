Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

5 Thaler 1825 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Obverse 5 Thaler 1825 - Gold Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II Reverse 5 Thaler 1825 - Gold Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,66 - 6,68 g
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period William II
  • Denomination 5 Thaler
  • Year 1825
  • Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1825 . This gold coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7071 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,200. Bidding took place September 28, 2006.

Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1825 at auction Künker - June 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
5786 $
Price in auction currency 5500 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1825 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
2782 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1825 at auction Künker - September 28, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Thaler 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

