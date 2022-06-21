Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
5 Thaler 1825 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1825 . This gold coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7071 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,200. Bidding took place September 28, 2006.
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
5786 $
Price in auction currency 5500 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
2782 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
For the sale of 5 Thaler 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
