5 Thaler 1825 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1825 . This gold coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7071 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,200. Bidding took place September 28, 2006.

Сondition XF (2) VF (1)