Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
5 Thaler 1823 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,66 - 6,68 g
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period William II
- Denomination 5 Thaler
- Year 1823
- Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1823 . This gold coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7687 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 11,000. Bidding took place October 30, 2012.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Künker (3)
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
4422 $
Price in auction currency 3800 EUR
Seller Künker
Date October 30, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
14230 $
Price in auction currency 11000 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Thaler 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search