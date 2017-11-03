Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

5 Thaler 1823 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Obverse 5 Thaler 1823 - Gold Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II Reverse 5 Thaler 1823 - Gold Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,66 - 6,68 g
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period William II
  • Denomination 5 Thaler
  • Year 1823
  • Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1823 . This gold coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7687 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 11,000. Bidding took place October 30, 2012.

Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1823 at auction Busso Peus - November 3, 2017
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
4422 $
Price in auction currency 3800 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1823 at auction Künker - October 30, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 30, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
14230 $
Price in auction currency 11000 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1823 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Thaler 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

