Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

5 Thaler 1821 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Obverse 5 Thaler 1821 - Gold Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II Reverse 5 Thaler 1821 - Gold Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,66 - 6,68 g
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period William II
  • Denomination 5 Thaler
  • Year 1821
  • Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1821 . This gold coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4957 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 30,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Künker (4)
Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1821 at auction Künker - September 28, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
1823 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1821 at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
8416 $
Price in auction currency 8000 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1821 at auction Künker - March 17, 2017
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1821 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1821 at auction Baldwin's - September 25, 2007
Seller Baldwin's
Date September 25, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Thaler 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hesse-Cassel Coin catalog of William II Coins of Hesse-Cassel in 1821 All Hesse-Cassel coins Hesse-Cassel gold coins Hesse-Cassel coins 5 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search