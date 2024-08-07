Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

5 Thaler 1847 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Obverse 5 Thaler 1847 - Gold Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II Reverse 5 Thaler 1847 - Gold Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,68 g
  • Pure gold (0,1933 oz) 6,012 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period William II
  • Denomination 5 Thaler
  • Year 1847
  • Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1847 . This gold coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5214 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2021.

Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1847 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition G6
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1847 at auction Möller - June 13, 2022
Seller Möller
Date June 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1847 at auction Möller - November 15, 2021
Seller Möller
Date November 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1847 at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
8102 $
Price in auction currency 7000 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1847 at auction Möller - June 8, 2021
Seller Möller
Date June 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1847 at auction Frankfurter - November 6, 2020
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
4031 $
Price in auction currency 3400 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1847 at auction Künker - March 15, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1847 at auction Künker - June 21, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1847 at auction Künker - June 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date June 29, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1847 at auction Künker - June 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date June 29, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1847 at auction Künker - June 25, 2015
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1847 at auction Westfälische - April 30, 2014
Seller Westfälische
Date April 30, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1847 at auction Künker - October 30, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 30, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1847 at auction Künker - October 31, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1847 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1847 at auction Westfälische - February 13, 2012
Seller Westfälische
Date February 13, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1847 at auction Künker - January 27, 2010
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1847 at auction Cayón - December 10, 2008
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1847 at auction UBS - January 21, 2008
Seller UBS
Date January 21, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1847 at auction UBS - September 4, 2007
Seller UBS
Date September 4, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1847 at auction Künker - June 18, 2000
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Thaler 1847 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

