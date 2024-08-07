5 Thaler 1847 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1847 . This gold coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5214 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2021.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2) XF (17) G (1) Condition (slab) G6 (1)