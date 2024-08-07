Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
5 Thaler 1847 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)
Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,68 g
- Pure gold (0,1933 oz) 6,012 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period William II
- Denomination 5 Thaler
- Year 1847
- Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1847 . This gold coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5214 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Cayón (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Frankfurter (1)
- Künker (11)
- Möller (3)
- UBS (2)
- Westfälische (2)
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
8102 $
Price in auction currency 7000 EUR
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
4031 $
Price in auction currency 3400 EUR
Seller Westfälische
Date April 30, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date October 30, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Westfälische
Date February 13, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Thaler 1847 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
