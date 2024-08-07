Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

5 Thaler 1845 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Obverse 5 Thaler 1845 - Gold Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II Reverse 5 Thaler 1845 - Gold Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,68 g
  • Pure gold (0,1933 oz) 6,012 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period William II
  • Denomination 5 Thaler
  • Year 1845
  • Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1845 . This gold coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7693 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place October 30, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Künker (5)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1845 at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
1179 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1845 at auction Westfälische - September 18, 2018
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
2337 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1845 at auction WAG - April 8, 2018
Seller WAG
Date April 8, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1845 at auction Künker - September 30, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1845 at auction Künker - October 30, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 30, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1845 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1845 at auction Künker - March 11, 2004
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2004
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1845 at auction UBS - September 14, 1998
Seller UBS
Date September 14, 1998
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Thaler 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

