5 Thaler 1844 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1844 . This gold coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4973 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition XF (2)