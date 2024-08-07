Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
5 Thaler 1842 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)
Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,68 g
- Pure gold (0,1933 oz) 6,012 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period William II
- Denomination 5 Thaler
- Year 1842
- Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1842 . This gold coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 869 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place June 16, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (3)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Künker (6)
- WAG (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller WAG
Date October 6, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
796 $
Price in auction currency 725 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
2717 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date November 25, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date October 31, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 1, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 10, 2007
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Thaler 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
