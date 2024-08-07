Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

5 Thaler 1842 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Obverse 5 Thaler 1842 - Gold Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II Reverse 5 Thaler 1842 - Gold Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II

Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,68 g
  • Pure gold (0,1933 oz) 6,012 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period William II
  • Denomination 5 Thaler
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1842 . This gold coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 869 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place June 16, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Künker (6)
  • WAG (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1842 at auction WAG - October 6, 2019
Seller WAG
Date October 6, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
796 $
Price in auction currency 725 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1842 at auction Künker - March 15, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
2717 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1842 at auction Busso Peus - November 3, 2017
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1842 at auction Westfälische - November 25, 2015
Seller Westfälische
Date November 25, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1842 at auction Busso Peus - October 31, 2014
Seller Busso Peus
Date October 31, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1842 at auction Künker - October 9, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1842 at auction Busso Peus - November 1, 2013
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 1, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1842 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1842 at auction Künker - March 15, 2012
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1842 at auction Künker - June 16, 2008
Seller Künker
Date June 16, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1842 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 10, 2007
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 10, 2007
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1842 at auction Künker - March 14, 2002
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2002
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Thaler 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

