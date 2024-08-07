5 Thaler 1842 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1842 . This gold coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 869 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place June 16, 2008.

Сondition AU (4) XF (1) VF (7) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) Service NGC (1)