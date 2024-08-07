Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

5 Thaler 1841 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Obverse 5 Thaler 1841 - Gold Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II Reverse 5 Thaler 1841 - Gold Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,68 g
  • Pure gold (0,1933 oz) 6,012 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period William II
  • Denomination 5 Thaler
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1841 . This gold coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7692 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place October 30, 2012.

  Busso Peus (1)
  Frankfurter (1)
  Goldberg (1)
  Künker (6)
Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1841 at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
929 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1841 at auction Frankfurter - November 6, 2020
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
1660 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1841 at auction Künker - July 3, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 3, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1841 at auction Künker - October 30, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 30, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1841 at auction Künker - October 31, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1841 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1841 at auction Künker - September 29, 2009
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1841 at auction Künker - October 7, 2007
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1841 at auction Goldberg - February 22, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date February 22, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Thaler 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

