5 Thaler 1840 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1840 . This gold coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2666 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 4,000. Bidding took place January 14, 2008.

