Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

5 Thaler 1840 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Obverse 5 Thaler 1840 - Gold Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II Reverse 5 Thaler 1840 - Gold Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,68 g
  • Pure gold (0,1933 oz) 6,012 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period William II
  • Denomination 5 Thaler
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1840 . This gold coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2666 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 4,000. Bidding took place January 14, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (3)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Künker (10)
  • Möller (5)
  • Nomisma Aste (1)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Stack's (5)
  • UBS (2)
  • WCN (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1840 at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1349 $
Price in auction currency 1250 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1840 at auction Roma Numismatics - March 23, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
982 $
Price in auction currency 800 GBP
Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1840 at auction Nomisma Aste - October 23, 2022
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date October 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1840 at auction Künker - September 28, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1840 at auction Möller - June 8, 2021
Seller Möller
Date June 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1840 at auction Gorny & Mosch - April 20, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1840 at auction Rhenumis - November 27, 2020
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1840 at auction Möller - November 16, 2020
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1840 at auction Künker - January 31, 2019
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1840 at auction Stack's - August 14, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date August 14, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1840 at auction Hess Divo - December 1, 2016
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1840 at auction Künker - October 1, 2015
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1840 at auction Möller - May 7, 2013
Seller Möller
Date May 7, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1840 at auction Busso Peus - April 26, 2013
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 26, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1840 at auction Möller - November 20, 2012
Seller Möller
Date November 20, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1840 at auction Grün - November 14, 2012
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1840 at auction Westfälische - September 18, 2012
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1840 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1840 at auction Möller - June 1, 2012
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1840 at auction Künker - March 15, 2012
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1840 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Thaler 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

