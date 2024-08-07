Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
5 Thaler 1840 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,68 g
- Pure gold (0,1933 oz) 6,012 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period William II
- Denomination 5 Thaler
- Year 1840
- Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1840 . This gold coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2666 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 4,000. Bidding took place January 14, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
982 $
Price in auction currency 800 GBP
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Thaler 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
