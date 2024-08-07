5 Thaler 1839 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1839 . This gold coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3522 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place July 3, 2014.

Сondition XF (2) VF (1)