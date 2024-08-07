Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
5 Thaler 1834 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,68 g
- Pure gold (0,1933 oz) 6,012 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period William II
- Denomination 5 Thaler
- Year 1834
- Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1834 . This gold coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7691 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place October 30, 2012.
