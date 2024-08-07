10 Thaler 1841 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 10 Thaler 1841 . This gold coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2710 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place November 1, 2013.

Сondition XF (9) VF (4)