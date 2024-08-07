Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
10 Thaler 1841 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)
Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 13,34 g
- Pure gold (0,386 oz) 12,006 g
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period William II
- Denomination 10 Thaler
- Year 1841
- Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 10 Thaler 1841 . This gold coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2710 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place November 1, 2013.
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
3104 $
Price in auction currency 3200 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 6, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
5418 $
Price in auction currency 5000 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date November 20, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 1, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
