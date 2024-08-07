Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

10 Thaler 1841 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Obverse 10 Thaler 1841 - Gold Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II Reverse 10 Thaler 1841 - Gold Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 13,34 g
  • Pure gold (0,386 oz) 12,006 g
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period William II
  • Denomination 10 Thaler
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 10 Thaler 1841 . This gold coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2710 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place November 1, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (5)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (1)
Hesse-Cassel 10 Thaler 1841 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 8, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 10 Thaler 1841 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
3104 $
Price in auction currency 3200 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 10 Thaler 1841 at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 10 Thaler 1841 at auction Busso Peus - November 6, 2015
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 6, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
5418 $
Price in auction currency 5000 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 10 Thaler 1841 at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2014
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 10 Thaler 1841 at auction Künker - November 20, 2013
Seller Künker
Date November 20, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 10 Thaler 1841 at auction Busso Peus - November 1, 2013
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 1, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 10 Thaler 1841 at auction Grün - November 14, 2012
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 10 Thaler 1841 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 10 Thaler 1841 at auction Künker - June 22, 2010
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 10 Thaler 1841 at auction Künker - October 6, 2008
Seller Künker
Date October 6, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 10 Thaler 1841 at auction UBS - January 21, 2008
Seller UBS
Date January 21, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 10 Thaler 1841 at auction Künker - March 14, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Thaler 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hesse-Cassel Coin catalog of William II Coins of Hesse-Cassel in 1841 All Hesse-Cassel coins Hesse-Cassel gold coins Hesse-Cassel coins 10 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search