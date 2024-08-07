Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
10 Thaler 1840 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 13,34 g
- Pure gold (0,386 oz) 12,006 g
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period William II
- Denomination 10 Thaler
- Year 1840
- Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 10 Thaler 1840 . This gold coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4963 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 8,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
Сondition
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
10115 $
Price in auction currency 8000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
5939 $
Price in auction currency 4200 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
******
