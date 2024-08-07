Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

10 Thaler 1840 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 13,34 g
  • Pure gold (0,386 oz) 12,006 g
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period William II
  • Denomination 10 Thaler
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 10 Thaler 1840 . This gold coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4963 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 8,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Hesse-Cassel 10 Thaler 1840 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
10115 $
Price in auction currency 8000 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 10 Thaler 1840 at auction Künker - October 7, 2007
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
5939 $
Price in auction currency 4200 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 10 Thaler 1840 at auction Künker - September 28, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 10 Thaler 1840 at auction Künker - September 26, 2005
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Thaler 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

