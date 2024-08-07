Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

10 Thaler 1838 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Obverse 10 Thaler 1838 - Gold Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II Reverse 10 Thaler 1838 - Gold Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 13,34 g
  • Pure gold (0,386 oz) 12,006 g
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period William II
  • Denomination 10 Thaler
  • Year 1838
  • Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 10 Thaler 1838 . This gold coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4962 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 18,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Künker (8)
Hesse-Cassel 10 Thaler 1838 at auction Künker - September 28, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
3454 $
Price in auction currency 3600 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 10 Thaler 1838 at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
21991 $
Price in auction currency 19000 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 10 Thaler 1838 at auction Künker - September 29, 2020
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 10 Thaler 1838 at auction Künker - March 15, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 10 Thaler 1838 at auction Jean ELSEN - December 6, 2013
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 10 Thaler 1838 at auction Künker - October 30, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 30, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 10 Thaler 1838 at auction Künker - October 31, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 10 Thaler 1838 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 10 Thaler 1838 at auction Künker - June 16, 2008
Seller Künker
Date June 16, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 10 Thaler 1838 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 10, 2007
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 10, 2007
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Thaler 1838 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hesse-Cassel Coin catalog of William II Coins of Hesse-Cassel in 1838 All Hesse-Cassel coins Hesse-Cassel gold coins Hesse-Cassel coins 10 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search