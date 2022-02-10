Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

Kreuzer 1829 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Obverse Kreuzer 1829 - Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II Reverse Kreuzer 1829 - Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,9 - 6,41 g
  • Diameter 26,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period William II
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1829
  • Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Hanau
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Kreuzer 1829 . This copper coin from the times of William II struck at the Hanau Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 760 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 800. Bidding took place February 10, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
Hesse-Cassel Kreuzer 1829 at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 800 RUB
Hesse-Cassel Kreuzer 1829 at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Hesse-Cassel Kreuzer 1829 at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1829 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hesse-Cassel Coin catalog of William II Coins of Hesse-Cassel in 1829 All Hesse-Cassel coins Hesse-Cassel copper coins Hesse-Cassel coins Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search