Kreuzer 1829 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Kreuzer 1829 . This copper coin from the times of William II struck at the Hanau Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 760 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 800. Bidding took place February 10, 2022.

Сondition VF (1) No grade (1)