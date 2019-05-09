Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
Kreuzer 1828 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,9 - 6,41 g
- Diameter 26,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period William II
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1828
- Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Hanau
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Kreuzer 1828 . This copper coin from the times of William II struck at the Hanau Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2266 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place May 8, 2019.
Where to sell?
For the sale of Kreuzer 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
