Kreuzer 1828 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Kreuzer 1828 . This copper coin from the times of William II struck at the Hanau Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2266 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place May 8, 2019.

Сondition AU (1)