Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

Kreuzer 1825 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Obverse Kreuzer 1825 - Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II Reverse Kreuzer 1825 - Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,9 - 6,41 g
  • Diameter 26,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period William II
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1825
  • Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Hanau
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Kreuzer 1825 . This copper coin from the times of William II struck at the Hanau Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3829 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 83. Bidding took place January 11, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (1)
Hesse-Cassel Kreuzer 1825 at auction Künker - September 28, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Hesse-Cassel Kreuzer 1825 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

