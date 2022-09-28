Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
Kreuzer 1825 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,9 - 6,41 g
- Diameter 26,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period William II
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1825
- Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Hanau
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Kreuzer 1825 . This copper coin from the times of William II struck at the Hanau Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3829 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 83. Bidding took place January 11, 2017.
Сondition
