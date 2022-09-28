Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

Heller 1831 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Obverse Heller 1831 - Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II Reverse Heller 1831 - Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,46 - 2,11 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period William II
  • Denomination Heller
  • Year 1831
  • Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Heller 1831 . This copper coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3823 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 83. Bidding took place January 11, 2017.

Hesse-Cassel Heller 1831 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Hesse-Cassel Heller 1831 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 100 CZK
Hesse-Cassel Heller 1831 at auction Künker - September 28, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Hesse-Cassel Heller 1831 at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Heller 1831 at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Heller 1831 at auction Russiancoin - June 14, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 14, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Heller 1831 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - January 12, 2017
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 12, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Heller 1831 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Heller 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

