Heller 1831 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,46 - 2,11 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period William II
- Denomination Heller
- Year 1831
- Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Heller 1831 . This copper coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3823 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 83. Bidding took place January 11, 2017.
Сondition
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 100 CZK
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 14, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 12, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
