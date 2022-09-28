Heller 1831 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Heller 1831 . This copper coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3823 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 83. Bidding took place January 11, 2017.

Сondition XF (4) No grade (3)