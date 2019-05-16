Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

Heller 1829 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Obverse Heller 1829 - Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II Reverse Heller 1829 - Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,46 - 2,11 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period William II
  • Denomination Heller
  • Year 1829
  • Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Heller 1829 . This copper coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 808 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 950. Bidding took place May 16, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Russiancoin (2)
Hesse-Cassel Heller 1829 at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 950 RUB
Hesse-Cassel Heller 1829 at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Heller 1829 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hesse-Cassel Coin catalog of William II Coins of Hesse-Cassel in 1829 All Hesse-Cassel coins Hesse-Cassel copper coins Hesse-Cassel coins Heller Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search