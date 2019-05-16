Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
Heller 1829 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,46 - 2,11 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period William II
- Denomination Heller
- Year 1829
- Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Heller 1829 . This copper coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 808 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 950. Bidding took place May 16, 2019.
Сondition
- All companies
- Russiancoin (2)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Heller 1829 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
