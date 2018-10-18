Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
Heller 1828 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,46 - 2,11 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period William II
- Denomination Heller
- Year 1828
- Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Heller 1828 . This copper coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1982 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 36. Bidding took place May 12, 2016.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of Heller 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search