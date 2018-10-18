Heller 1828 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Heller 1828 . This copper coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1982 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 36. Bidding took place May 12, 2016.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (2)