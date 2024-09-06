Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
Heller 1825 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,46 - 2,11 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period William II
- Denomination Heller
- Year 1825
- Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
