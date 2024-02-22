Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

Heller 1822 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Obverse Heller 1822 - Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II Reverse Heller 1822 - Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,46 - 2,11 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period William II
  • Denomination Heller
  • Year 1822
  • Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Heller 1822 . This copper coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 839 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 10. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Russiancoin (17)
Hesse-Cassel Heller 1822 at auction Russiancoin - February 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Heller 1822 at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Heller 1822 at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Heller 1822 at auction Russiancoin - August 18, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 550 RUB
Hesse-Cassel Heller 1822 at auction Russiancoin - August 18, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Heller 1822 at auction Russiancoin - December 9, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Heller 1822 at auction Russiancoin - December 9, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Heller 1822 at auction Russiancoin - May 27, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 27, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Heller 1822 at auction Russiancoin - May 27, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 27, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Heller 1822 at auction Russiancoin - September 17, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 17, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Heller 1822 at auction Russiancoin - September 17, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 17, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Heller 1822 at auction Russiancoin - May 14, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 14, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Heller 1822 at auction Russiancoin - May 14, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 14, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Heller 1822 at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Heller 1822 at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Heller 1822 at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Heller 1822 at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Heller 1822 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of Heller 1822 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
Numismatic auctions
