Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
Heller 1822 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,46 - 2,11 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period William II
- Denomination Heller
- Year 1822
- Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Heller 1822 . This copper coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 839 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 10. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 550 RUB
