Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

Heller 1847 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Obverse Heller 1847 - Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II Reverse Heller 1847 - Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,68 - 1,96 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period William II
  • Denomination Heller
  • Year 1847
  • Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Heller 1847 . This copper coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1573 sold at the Olivier Chaponnière & Hess-Divo AG auction for CHF 140. Bidding took place May 21, 2012.

Hesse-Cassel Heller 1847 at auction WAG - April 6, 2014
Seller WAG
Date April 6, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 52 EUR
Hesse-Cassel Heller 1847 at auction Chaponnière & Hess-Divo - May 22, 2012
Seller Chaponnière & Hess-Divo
Date May 22, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
149 $
Price in auction currency 140 CHF
Hesse-Cassel Heller 1847 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Heller 1847 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

