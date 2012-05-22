Heller 1847 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Heller 1847 . This copper coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1573 sold at the Olivier Chaponnière & Hess-Divo AG auction for CHF 140. Bidding took place May 21, 2012.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1)