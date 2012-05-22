Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
Heller 1847 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,68 - 1,96 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period William II
- Denomination Heller
- Year 1847
- Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Heller 1847 . This copper coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1573 sold at the Olivier Chaponnière & Hess-Divo AG auction for CHF 140. Bidding took place May 21, 2012.
Сondition
- All companies
- Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
- Grün (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Chaponnière & Hess-Divo
Date May 22, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
149 $
Price in auction currency 140 CHF
