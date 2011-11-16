Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
Heller 1845 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,68 - 1,96 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period William II
- Denomination Heller
- Year 1845
- Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Heller 1845 . This copper coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 872 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 35. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
For the sale of Heller 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
