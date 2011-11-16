Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

Heller 1845 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Obverse Heller 1845 - Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II Reverse Heller 1845 - Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,68 - 1,96 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period William II
  • Denomination Heller
  • Year 1845
  • Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Heller 1845 . This copper coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 872 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 35. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • KM NUMIS (1)
Hesse-Cassel Heller 1845 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Hesse-Cassel Heller 1845 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Heller 1845 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of Heller 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hesse-Cassel Coin catalog of William II Coins of Hesse-Cassel in 1845 All Hesse-Cassel coins Hesse-Cassel copper coins Hesse-Cassel coins Heller Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search