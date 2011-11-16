Heller 1845 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Heller 1845 . This copper coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 872 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 35. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1)